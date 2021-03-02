IMI’s (IMI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

IMI stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,306 ($17.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,537. IMI has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,291.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,154.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

