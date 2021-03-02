Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

About Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.