Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

