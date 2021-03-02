Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 10.5% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.46. 3,259,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average session volume of 181,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 over the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

