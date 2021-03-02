Impac Mortgage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,786 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,059% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Shares of IMH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 37,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

