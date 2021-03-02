Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.35.
TSE:IMO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.99. 936,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,953. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$30.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
