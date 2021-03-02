Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.35.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.99. 936,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,953. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$30.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

