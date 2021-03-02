Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt to Hold

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.85.

IMO stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,269. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$30.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

