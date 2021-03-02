Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt to Hold

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.85.
IMO stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,269. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$30.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
