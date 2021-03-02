Inari Medical (NARI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00.
In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,387 shares of company stock worth $119,834,887 over the last three months.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
