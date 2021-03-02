Incent Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $920,506.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

