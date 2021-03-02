Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

IRT stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

