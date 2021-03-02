Indorse Token Reaches Market Cap of $530,122.89 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $530,122.89 and $1,002.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars.

