Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.78

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and traded as high as $43.55. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 16,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.