Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $203.09 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $12.97 or 0.00027118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $203.09 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00493827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00075385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00493592 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

