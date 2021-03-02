Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0019

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $811,968.17 and approximately $946.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

