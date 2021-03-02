InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.63 and last traded at $76.61. 1,806,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 792,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after buying an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

