INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 8.1%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) shares were up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 226,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 390,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $246.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

