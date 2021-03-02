Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

