Innova Market Cap Tops $188,446.04 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Innova has a total market capitalization of $188,446.04 and $71.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007457 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

