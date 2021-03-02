Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 298.0% in February

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 298.0% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,345 shares of company stock worth $399,104. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

