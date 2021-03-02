Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 20,725,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,245,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

