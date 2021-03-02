Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.