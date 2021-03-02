Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

INSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Inseego stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

