Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $12.82. Inseego shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 133,497 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.92.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.