Insider Buying: Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) insider Steven Boland purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,750.00 ($11,250.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

