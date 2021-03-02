Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) insider Kieran Pryke acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,750.00 ($15,535.71).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

