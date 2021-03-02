Insider Buying: Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Robin Traywick Williams bought 3,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,440.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robin Traywick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Robin Traywick Williams bought 3,008 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $23,672.96.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robin Traywick Williams bought 3,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $21,720.00.

ESXB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 79,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

ESXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.