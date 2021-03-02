Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Landis Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Landis Martin bought 100 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.02 per share, with a total value of $15,702.00.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 2,185,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,594. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

