Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.21. 243,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

