Insider Buying: Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Juanita Hamparsum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Namoi Cotton Company Profile

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 12 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

