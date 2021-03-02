Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires 1,402 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 1,402 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $34,349.00.

Shares of PWOD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 11,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,922. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

