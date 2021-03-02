Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. 4,831,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.