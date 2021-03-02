Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.72. 1,319,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,615. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

