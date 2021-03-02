Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Director Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 187,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

