Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells 295 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $22,632.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBRE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,133 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 247,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

