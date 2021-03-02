Insider Selling: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Sells 174,400 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 505,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.