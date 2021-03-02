Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,131. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $951.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.
