Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,131. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $951.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

