Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 13,940 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELF traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 1,089,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

