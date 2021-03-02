Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. 2,717,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

