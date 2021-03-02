Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,240,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

