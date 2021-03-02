Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells 9,416 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 238,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.