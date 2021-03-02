Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 373,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $992.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.