Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 241,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.