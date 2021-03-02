Insider Selling: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Bevan Slattery sold 500,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.88 ($9.20), for a total value of A$6,440,000.00 ($4,600,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$14.08.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

