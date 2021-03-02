Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells 25,974 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 497,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,661. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

