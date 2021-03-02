Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Sells 2,086 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $34,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NAII traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,000. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

