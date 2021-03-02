Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Sells 3,950 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $64,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,539.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,000. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

