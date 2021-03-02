Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 517 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 237,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

