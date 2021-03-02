Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. 182,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.