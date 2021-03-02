Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells 1,585 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 1,585 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $20,113.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 869,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after buying an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

