Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSMT stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 109,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,390. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

