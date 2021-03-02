Insider Selling: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 858,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

